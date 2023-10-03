Market cap of American Vanguard Corp. [AVD] reaches 316.73M – now what?

American Vanguard Corp. [NYSE: AVD] loss -1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $10.81 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM that Veralto Set to Join S&P 500; Vestis to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Veralto Corp. (NYSE:VLTO) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 2, replacing DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. (NASD: EBIX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 3. S&P 500 &100 constituent Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) is spinning off Veralto in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Danaher will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. DXC Technologies is no longer representative of the large-cap market space. Ebix is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

American Vanguard Corp. represents 29.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $316.73 million with the latest information. AVD stock price has been found in the range of $10.64 to $11.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 258.65K shares, AVD reached a trading volume of 6162265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Vanguard Corp. [AVD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVD shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for American Vanguard Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Vanguard Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AVD stock

American Vanguard Corp. [AVD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, AVD shares dropped by -21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.75 for American Vanguard Corp. [AVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 18.57 for the last 200 days.

American Vanguard Corp. [AVD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Vanguard Corp. [AVD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +37.30. American Vanguard Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Total Capital for AVD is now 9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Vanguard Corp. [AVD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.61. Additionally, AVD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Vanguard Corp. [AVD] managed to generate an average of $33,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.American Vanguard Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

American Vanguard Corp. [AVD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Vanguard Corp. go to -1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Vanguard Corp. [AVD]

The top three institutional holders of AVD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AVD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AVD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.