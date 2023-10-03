Market Analysts see United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $41.62 on 10/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.44, while the highest price level was $42.60. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM that United Launches Industry-leading Program to Provide Active-duty U.S. Military Pilots Conditional Job Offers.

New program gives access to First Officer jobs while candidates complete their military service.

Military pilots don’t need an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate at the time of application but must complete all required flight training and certification prior to joining the airline.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.40 percent and weekly performance of -3.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 6390637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $72.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.12 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.06, while it was recorded at 42.18 for the last single week of trading, and 47.93 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.89. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] managed to generate an average of $7,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 65.75%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.