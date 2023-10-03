Market Analysts see NiSource Inc [NI] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] traded at a low on 10/02/23, posting a -6.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.18. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM that NiSource Inc. Announces Decision to Postpone the Remarketing of its Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Due to Market Conditions.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) announced today that due to market conditions it has decided to postpone at its option the remarketing of up to 862,500 shares of its Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (the “Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock”), originally issued on April 19, 2021 as part of NiSource’s equity units.

On September 15, 2023, NiSource announced its intention to remarket the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock during the optional remarketing period beginning on October 2, 2023 and ending on October 23, 2023. However, due to market conditions, NiSource has decided to postpone the remarketing of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to the next remarketing period expected to occur in November 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13032304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NiSource Inc stands at 3.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for NI stock reached $9.58 billion, with 412.14 million shares outstanding and 411.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 13032304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $30.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.18. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.69 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.75, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 27.36 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc [NI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for NiSource Inc [NI]

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.