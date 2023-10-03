Market Analysts see Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] slipped around -0.55 points on Monday, while shares priced at $33.09 at the close of the session, down -1.63%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LEA & PERRINS®, Inventor of Worcestershire Sauce, Launches First Innovation in Over a Decade with New Ready-To-Drink Bloody Mary Mix.

Crafted in partnership with GEORGE’S BEVERAGE COMPANY™, the mix is now available nationwide.

For more than a century, Bloody Marys have been a menu staple – though the cocktail’s fandom has recently soared to new heights. While the average brunch goer focuses on the unexpected and adventurous garnishes, true Bloody Mary connoisseurs know Worcestershire sauce has always been the key ingredient.1 Today, LEA & PERRINS®, the inventor of Worcestershire Sauce, launches its first innovation in more than a decade: a ready-to-drink Bloody Mary mix. Created in partnership with GEORGE’S BEVERAGE COMPANY™, the LEA & PERRINS Zesty Bloody Mary Mix is a premium and carefully crafted beverage mix – ready to drink over ice or with vodka for a traditional boozy take.

Kraft Heinz Co stock is now -18.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KHC Stock saw the intraday high of $33.63 and lowest of $32.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.80, which means current price is +2.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7408631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $40.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.18, while it was recorded at 33.80 for the last single week of trading, and 37.67 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Kraft Heinz Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 5.17%.

Insider trade positions for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.