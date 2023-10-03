Market Analysts see Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] traded at a low on 10/02/23, posting a -6.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.64. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $23 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $27 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7539587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kosmos Energy Ltd stands at 4.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for KOS stock reached $3.52 billion, with 455.90 million shares outstanding and 450.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 7539587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has KOS stock performed recently?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.18. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now 35.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.09. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] managed to generate an average of $959,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Kosmos Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to 23.80%.

Insider trade positions for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.