Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Stock trading around $17.10 per share: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.62 during the day while it closed the day at $17.10. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM that Kimco Realty® Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 6.400% Notes due 2034.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) (the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Kimco Realty OP, LLC (“Kimco OP” and, together with the Company, “Kimco”), has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.400% notes due 2034 (the “notes”) with an effective yield of 6.456%, maturing March 1, 2034. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company. The offering is expected to settle on October 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Kimco intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding for suitable investments and redevelopment opportunities and the repayment of outstanding indebtedness at or in advance of maturity.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock has also loss -3.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIM stock has declined by -15.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.44% and lost -19.26% year-on date.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $10.60 billion, with 618.48 million shares outstanding and 606.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5996148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.40.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.10 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 17.45 for the last single week of trading, and 19.69 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.