Kellanova Co [K] Stock trading around $52.50 per share: What’s Next?

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.75%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that KELLANOVA, FORMERLY KELLOGG COMPANY, ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE SEPARATION OF ITS NORTH AMERICAN CEREAL BUSINESS.

Today, Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Company, (NYSE: K), announced the completion of the previously announced separation of its North American cereal business, WK Kellogg Co, resulting in two independent, public companies, each better positioned to unlock its full standalone potential.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The separation was achieved through the distribution of all of the shares of WK Kellogg Co to holders of Kellanova common stock at 12:01 a.m. EDT on October 2, 2023, with Kellanova shareowners receiving one share of WK Kellogg Co common stock for every four shares of Kellanova common stock held as of the close of business on the record date of September 21, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, K stock dropped by -26.59%. The one-year Kellanova Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.6. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.97 billion, with 341.80 million shares outstanding and 285.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 7348718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellanova Co [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.75. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.01 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.95, while it was recorded at 57.90 for the last single week of trading, and 66.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellanova Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellanova Co [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Kellanova Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellanova Co [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.96. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellanova Co [K] managed to generate an average of $32,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to 2.90%.

Kellanova Co [K] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.