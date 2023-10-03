Keefe Bruyette lifts Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] slipped around -0.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.63 at the close of the session, down -3.43%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Truist announces board of directors changes.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced changes to its board of directors. Four members of the board are retiring after reaching Truist’s mandatory retirement age, and four members of the board have decided to conclude their board service, all effective Dec. 31, 2023. With these changes, Truist’s board will consist of 13 directors—12 of whom are independent.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering commitment of each board member completing service. They have all made meaningful contributions to Truist, and we respect the decisions that several have made to conclude their service early,” said Truist Lead Independent Director Thomas Skains. “Truist’s continuing directors offer a diverse set of skills and experiences and are well positioned to continue setting Truist’s strategic priorities and provide oversight to drive shareholder value.”.

Truist Financial Corporation stock is now -35.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TFC Stock saw the intraday high of $28.70 and lowest of $27.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.26, which means current price is +8.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 8652757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $35.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.12, while it was recorded at 28.14 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.Truist Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.