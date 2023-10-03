Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] is -44.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Icecure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] traded at a high on 10/02/23, posting a 58.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Independent Study Validates IceCure’s ProSense Cryoablation is Safe & Effective Outpatient Procedure for Breast Cancer with 96.8% Success Rate.

Study was conducted in Spain with women who declined standard of care surgery.

ProSense is approved for the treatment of breast cancer throughout the European Union.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 104802594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Icecure Medical Ltd stands at 19.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.04%.

The market cap for ICCM stock reached $39.01 million, with 45.62 million shares outstanding and 19.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 200.13K shares, ICCM reached a trading volume of 104802594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICCM shares is $3.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icecure Medical Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has ICCM stock performed recently?

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.92. With this latest performance, ICCM shares dropped by -21.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9992, while it was recorded at 0.6365 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1728 for the last 200 days.

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -542.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.84. Icecure Medical Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -550.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICCM is now -63.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, ICCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] managed to generate an average of -$877,616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Icecure Medical Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.59 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]

