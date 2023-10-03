Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI [HCVI] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 4.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI [NASDAQ: HCVI] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination to January 10, 2024.

Daniel Hennessy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company remarked: “We are extremely pleased with the support of stockholders who voted overwhelmingly for the extension and resulting in approximately $267million retained in the trust account of the Company, resulting in one of the largest extensions for special purpose acquisition companies to date. We continue to focus on compelling sustainable industrial technology and infrastructure sector companies that we can bring to the public markets through a business combination with the Company.” .

A sum of 6386214 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI shares reached a high of $10.35 and dropped to a low of $10.33 until finishing in the latest session at $10.34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI [HCVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, HCVI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI [HCVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for HCVI is now -0.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI [HCVI] managed to generate an average of $5,101,333 per employee.Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

The top three institutional holders of HCVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HCVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HCVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.