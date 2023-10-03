For Target Corp [TGT], Analyst sees a drop to $130. What next?

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $106.69 on 10/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $105.75, while the highest price level was $110.3916. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 6:01 AM that Target Circle Week Returns Oct. 1-7 with Deep Savings on Thousands of Items and up to 40% off for Target Circle Members.

The week-long event features savings of up to 40% off top brands like Beats, Native and Dyson.

The event also features 50% off annual Shipt memberships, plus exclusive offers from Ulta Beauty at Target and Tripadvisor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.42 percent and weekly performance of -4.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 6110418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $149.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corp [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.92 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.05, while it was recorded at 109.21 for the last single week of trading, and 146.25 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corp [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corp [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corp [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corp [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 18.27%.

Target Corp [TGT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.