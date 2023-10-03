For Halliburton Co. [HAL], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.61 during the day while it closed the day at $39.77. The company report on October 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM that Halliburton Highlights Innovative Technologies, Sustainable Solutions at ADIPEC 2023.

New Products, Services Demonstrate Halliburton’s Leadership in Improving Efficiency and Increasing Wellbore Stability.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will highlight a slate of innovative new technologies and sustainable solutions during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) from October 2-5, 2023. Halliburton’s new product offerings feature the latest drilling, completions, production, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies, as well as new applications for artificial intelligence. Halliburton’s technology portfolio provides customers with benefits that can include increased wellbore stability, more precise drilling performance, and improved well monitoring.

Halliburton Co. stock has also loss -2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAL stock has inclined by 18.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.70% and gained 1.07% year-on date.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $35.74 billion, with 902.00 million shares outstanding and 895.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 6580277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Co. [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Co. [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.00, while it was recorded at 40.98 for the last single week of trading, and 36.08 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Co. [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Co. [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 23.70%.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.