For Carvana Co. [CVNA], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] loss -6.50% on the last trading session, reaching $39.25 price per share at the time. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Carvana and NRG Partner to Launch Esports Challenge: The Search for the Next Rocket League Pro Begins.

Combine Winner To Receive $10,000 Grand Prize and One-Year Sponsorship Courtesy of Leading Online Auto Retailer.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, and esports and gaming leader NRG are thrilled to partner in hosting a new skills challenge event in search of the world’s next Rocket League pro. The Carvana | NRG Combine, in collaboration with the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF), invites outstanding student esports athletes aged 18 and up to compete for a one-year content creator contract Carvana and NRG, a grand prize of $10,000 and the chance to make a name in the esports industry.

Carvana Co. represents 106.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.18 billion with the latest information. CVNA stock price has been found in the range of $38.32 to $42.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.11M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 7305119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $43.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for CVNA stock

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 300.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.70, while it was recorded at 40.57 for the last single week of trading, and 21.00 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carvana Co. [CVNA]

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.