Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] is -94.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] loss -10.15% or -0.13 points to close at $1.20 with a heavy trading volume of 6049189 shares. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 3:41 AM that Faraday Future Announces Latest FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Delivery.

– The company continues to increase the pace of monthly deliveries.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that on September 30, it made another delivery of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, this time to one of FF’s long-time investors and the founder of the world’s largest global supplier of American Halloween costumes. The ceremony was attended by FF Global CEO Matthias Aydt and marks another significant delivery milestone of the “All-Ability aiHypercar” FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to the Company’s spire users.

It opened the trading session at $1.35, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $1.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FFIE points out that the company has recorded -95.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.23% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 6049189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.76. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -84.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.89 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.6695, while it was recorded at 1.5310 for the last single week of trading, and 26.6864 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -84.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.