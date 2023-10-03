CVS Health Corp [CVS] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $83

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.97%. The company report on October 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aetna 2024 Medicare plans offer more choices, flexibility and simplicity.

Plans feature expanded money-saving benefits that matter most to members.

Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), announces our 2024 Medicare products ― the largest Medicare offering in our history1 ― featuring more choices, flexible benefit allowances, a strong provider network and further simplified medical and prescription drug plans that support members’ overall health and well-being. We included dental, vision and hearing benefits on every Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, reduced prescription drug costs across our Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plan portfolio and enriched our Extra Benefits Card and over-the-counter (OTC) benefits on many plans. We’ll also offer new MA plan options and expanded money-saving benefits for individuals who qualify for a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) or Extra Help.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock dropped by -28.14%. The one-year CVS Health Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.32. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.51 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 5341561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $90.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corp [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.68, while it was recorded at 70.13 for the last single week of trading, and 76.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corp [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 4.39%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.