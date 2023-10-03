Coty Inc [COTY] Is Currently -2.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] loss -2.10% or -0.23 points to close at $10.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6220371 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:09 AM that Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering and Admission to Listing and Trading of Class A Common Stock on the Professional Segment of Euronext Paris.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today announced the pricing of its previously-announced global offering of 33 million shares (the “Offering”) of Coty’s outstanding Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”), at a price of $10.80, or €10.28 (based on a spot EUR-USD FX of 1.0509). The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Offering is being made to the public in the United States and on a private placement basis outside of the United States, including in the European Economic Area to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

It opened the trading session at $10.95, the shares rose to $11.01 and dropped to $10.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COTY points out that the company has recorded -10.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 6220371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.91. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10.

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Coty Inc [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.