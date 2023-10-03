Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Revenue clocked in at $749.03 million, down -38.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.23%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Coeur Announces Initial Production From Rochester Expansion and Substantial Completion of Construction.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced the achievement of several critical milestones at its major Rochester expansion project in Nevada, including the production of the first silver and gold ounces. Following a ramp-up period expected to last into early 2024, Rochester is expected to drive a step-change in the Company’s overall production levels, cost profile, and cash flow.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CDE stock dropped by -39.59%. The one-year Coeur Mining Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.31. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $727.51 million, with 353.16 million shares outstanding and 347.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, CDE stock reached a trading volume of 6233962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.23. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.