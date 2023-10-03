CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] Stock trading around $11.83 per share: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNHI] price plunged by -2.23 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that The Science of Agronomic Design: A Sustainable Year Story.

CNH Industrial’s latest story in the A Sustainable Year series discusses the benefits of agronomic design and soil maintenance being done by its brand, Case IH. In the article, the balance between optimizing maximum yield and maintaining environmental sustainability is addressed, as well as pointing to the seven pillars of agronomy: crop protection, harvest quality, crop residue management, soil tilth, seedbed conditions, seed placement accuracy and plant food availability.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

An accompanying interview with Dr. Jonathan D. Witter, Chair of the Horticulture Division and Associate Professor of Agronomy at Ohio State University, spotlights agronomy’s role in addressing the challenge of sustainably producing enough food for a growing global population.

A sum of 5422452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.42M shares. CNH Industrial NV shares reached a high of $12.075 and dropped to a low of $11.79 until finishing in the latest session at $11.83.

The one-year CNHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.7. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $18.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial NV is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.25 for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 12.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.CNH Industrial NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.27.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to 7.40%.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.