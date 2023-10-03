Chewy Inc [CHWY] moved up 1.81: Why It’s Important

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.64%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended July 30, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CHWY stock dropped by -40.19%. The one-year Chewy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.68. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.00 billion, with 430.33 million shares outstanding and 116.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, CHWY stock reached a trading volume of 6899764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $34.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.51 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.95, while it was recorded at 18.09 for the last single week of trading, and 35.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

CHWY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 25.65%.

Chewy Inc [CHWY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.