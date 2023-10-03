CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gain 48.74% so far this year. What now?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] traded at a low on 10/02/23, posting a -3.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.94. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CCC and Google Collaborate to Make It Easier for Consumers to Schedule Online Appointments with Collision Repairers.

“Book Online” Button Enables Appointment Scheduling Through Google Search and Maps.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announces today that it has teamed up with Google to streamline the online appointment booking process for repair shops that use CCC® Engage. The collaboration introduces a user-friendly “Book Online” button added to Google Business Profiles, Search and Maps, helping participating repair shops stand out in search results and making it easier for consumers to schedule repair appointments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6781210 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for CCCS stock reached $8.18 billion, with 622.07 million shares outstanding and 156.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 6781210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 49.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.95.

How has CCCS stock performed recently?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.98. With this latest performance, CCCS shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.03 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 12.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.95.

Insider trade positions for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.