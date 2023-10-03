Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] moved up 45.93: Why It’s Important

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: BNOX] price surged by 45.93 percent to reach at $1.24. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 12:13 AM that Bionomics Announces Positive Topline Results from the Phase 2b ATTUNE Clinical Trial of BNC210 in Patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

ATTUNE trial met its primary endpoint showing BNC210 treatment led to a statistically significant reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks.

Statistically significant secondary endpoints showed improvements in depressive symptoms and sleep.

A sum of 38644663 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares reached a high of $4.49 and dropped to a low of $2.84 until finishing in the latest session at $3.94.

The one-year BNOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.75. The average equity rating for BNOX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNOX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionomics Ltd. ADR is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3215.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

BNOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 278.85. With this latest performance, BNOX shares gained by 118.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.22 for Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionomics Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10292.00 and a Gross Margin at -320.82. Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8253.62.

Return on Total Capital for BNOX is now -51.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.22. Additionally, BNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] Institutonal Ownership Details

