Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] moved up 25.81: Why It’s Important

Better Choice Company Inc [AMEX: BTTR] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.19 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM that Better Choice Company Receives NYSE American Notice.

The Notice stated that because the Company’s common stock had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff (the “Staff”) determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Staff determined to be until March 21, 2024. NYSE American may also accelerate delisting action in the event that the Company’s common stock trades at levels viewed by the Staff to be abnormally low.

Better Choice Company Inc stock has also gained 31.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTTR stock has declined by -29.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.84% and lost -71.06% year-on date.

The market cap for BTTR stock reached $5.00 million, with 29.43 million shares outstanding and 14.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 464.48K shares, BTTR reached a trading volume of 16568355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Choice Company Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BTTR stock trade performance evaluation

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.65. With this latest performance, BTTR shares dropped by -18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1843, while it was recorded at 0.1274 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3975 for the last 200 days.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. Better Choice Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.93.

Return on Total Capital for BTTR is now -39.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.74. Additionally, BTTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] managed to generate an average of -$854,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Better Choice Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.