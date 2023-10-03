Amcor Plc [AMCR] fell -23.93% so far this year. What now?

Amcor Plc [NYSE: AMCR] slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.06 at the close of the session, down -1.09%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Amcor plc announces changes to Board of Directors.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder has been nominated as a non-executive director for election at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday November 8, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Ms. Foufopoulos has a distinguished and varied career of more than 20 years in the chemical and petrochemical industry, most recently as Executive Vice President, Polyolefins & Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology for Borealis, where she also serves on the Executive Board(1). Prior to joining Borealis, Ms. Foufopoulos held various strategy, commercial and general management positions in Europe, North America and Asia at Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical and Tyco Electronics. Ms. Foufopoulos is also a member of the Board of Directors of Sika Group, Royal Vopak and Borouge.

Amcor Plc stock is now -23.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMCR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.11 and lowest of $9.0001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.78, which means current price is +1.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 6887120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor Plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $9.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor Plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor Plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Amcor Plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings analysis for Amcor Plc [AMCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor Plc go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor Plc [AMCR]

The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.