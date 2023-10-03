Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP] Stock trading around $1.41 per share: What’s Next?

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ACXP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.00%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Acurx Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Completion and Early Discontinuation of the Ibezapolstat Phase 2b Trial for Treatment of C. difficile Infection.

Based on observed aggregate blinded data the Company has determined that both treatments, ibezapolstat and the control antibiotic vancomycin, have performed as expected.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

High rates of Clinical Cure were observed without any emerging safety concerns.

Over the last 12 months, ACXP stock dropped by -57.27%. The one-year Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.42. The average equity rating for ACXP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.34 million, with 11.63 million shares outstanding and 10.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.46K shares, ACXP stock reached a trading volume of 9667907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACXP shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

ACXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, ACXP shares dropped by -26.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7923, while it was recorded at 1.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8964 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ACXP is now -122.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP] managed to generate an average of -$3,023,194 per employee.Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.06.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.