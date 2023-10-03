3M Co. [MMM] Revenue clocked in at $33.05 billion, down -24.77% YTD: What’s Next?

3M Co. [NYSE: MMM] price plunged by -3.63 percent to reach at -$3.4. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM that This New Software From 3M Could Help Invent the Next Big Thing.

3M

A sum of 8209655 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.63M shares. 3M Co. shares reached a high of $92.83 and dropped to a low of $89.31 until finishing in the latest session at $90.22.

The one-year MMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.16. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Co. [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $115.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for 3M Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Co. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Co. [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -15.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.17 for 3M Co. [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.87, while it was recorded at 92.89 for the last single week of trading, and 106.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Co. Fundamentals:

3M Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

MMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Co. go to 1.66%.

3M Co. [MMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.