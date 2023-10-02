why NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.57

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -39.19%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that NextEra Energy Partners, LP revises growth expectations and limits equity needs.

Revises limited partner distribution per unit growth expectations to 5% to 8% per year through at least 2026, with a target of 6% growth.

Over the last 12 months, NEP stock dropped by -60.66%. The one-year NextEra Energy Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.41. The average equity rating for NEP stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.77 billion, with 93.43 million shares outstanding and 92.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, NEP stock reached a trading volume of 9519758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEP shares is $57.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Partners LP is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

NEP Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.19. With this latest performance, NEP shares dropped by -40.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.55 for NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.67, while it was recorded at 38.61 for the last single week of trading, and 60.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.39.

Return on Total Capital for NEP is now 0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.82. Additionally, NEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.NextEra Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

NEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Partners LP go to 14.70%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

