why Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.02

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNA] price surged by 5.23 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Concentric By Ginkgo and Texas A&M University Awarded USDA NIFA AFRI Grant to Conduct Genomic Animal Research to Prevent Zoonotic Disease Spillover.

The grant will fund research of white-tailed deer to evolve knowledge of spillover events and support efforts to design an early warning system for biological threats.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and Texas A&M University today announced they have been jointly awarded a research grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) via the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (NIFA AFRI) to study SARS-CoV-2 in white-tailed deer populations in Texas.

A sum of 21270976 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.40M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $1.87 and dropped to a low of $1.78 until finishing in the latest session at $1.81.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.98. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -19.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9828, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6890 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.49 and a Current Ratio set at 7.49.

DNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc go to 38.50%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.