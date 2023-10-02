Wedbush lifts Sea Ltd ADR [SE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] jumped around 0.83 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.95 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“In the second quarter of 2023, we delivered strong results, building upon many of the key initiatives we shared previously,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. “In the past couple of quarters, we have not only achieved self-sufficiency, but also demonstrated the profitability of our model and our ability to manage fast and significant shifts in operational focus as we see fit. Given this, we have strengthened our execution capabilities and increased the stickiness of our ecosystem. We believe we are now on firmer footing to better serve our communities.”.

Sea Ltd ADR stock is now -15.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SE Stock saw the intraday high of $44.96 and lowest of $43.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.84, which means current price is +26.04% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 9961905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Ltd ADR [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $68.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.22. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.08, while it was recorded at 41.90 for the last single week of trading, and 62.20 for the last 200 days.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Ltd ADR [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Sea Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.26.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -12.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Ltd ADR [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.53. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Ltd ADR [SE] managed to generate an average of -$25,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

Insider trade positions for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.