Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.24%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM that Oceania Cruises Announces 2025 Summer Collection of Voyages with Extensive Lineup of Immersive Itineraries.

On Sale October 4, Travelers May Choose From More Than 100 New Voyages, with 320 Captivating Ports of Call Across All Eight Ships, Promising Unforgettable Travel Experiences.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, revealed its 2025 Summer Collection of voyages, featuring an extensive and diverse lineup of more than 100 itineraries, plus nearly 50 Grand Voyages, to alluring corners of the world. Travelers can choose from a selection of perfectly curated Europe voyages, classic Canada and New England cruises, exciting adventures in Alaska, plus blissful South Pacific sailings that visit paradise islands in French Polynesia and beyond aboard Oceania Cruises’ eight small, luxurious ships. The itineraries are available to preview online at www.OceaniaCruises.com and open for reservations on October 4.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock rose by 12.57%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.1. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.01 billion, with 421.41 million shares outstanding and 418.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.54M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 28009463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 460.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.64, while it was recorded at 16.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.