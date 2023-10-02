Wall Street Analyst Initiated Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [NASDAQ: GPCR] jumped around 12.95 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.42 at the close of the session, up 34.56%. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM that Structure Therapeutics Announces $300 Million Private Placement Equity Financing.

$300 million financing includes significant participation from a number of large healthcare dedicated institutional and mutual fund investors.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Net proceeds, along with existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, are expected to extend cash runway through the end of 2026.

Compared to the average trading volume of 488.27K shares, GPCR reached a trading volume of 9961394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPCR shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is set at 4.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27.

How has GPCR stock performed recently?

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.29. With this latest performance, GPCR shares gained by 75.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.39 for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.57, while it was recorded at 38.14 for the last single week of trading.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GPCR is now -55.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.31. Additionally, GPCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR] managed to generate an average of -$753,824 per employee.Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Insider trade positions for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR [GPCR]

The top three institutional holders of GPCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.