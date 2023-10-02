Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] Revenue clocked in at $39.95 billion, down -18.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Vale S.A. ADR [NYSE: VALE] gained 1.28% or 0.17 points to close at $13.40 with a heavy trading volume of 13513264 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM that STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES NEW EXPERIENCED CRITICAL MINERALS BOARD MEMBER.

It opened the trading session at $13.43, the shares rose to $13.505 and dropped to $13.3321, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VALE points out that the company has recorded -13.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.35M shares, VALE reached to a volume of 13513264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vale S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for VALE stock

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 13.22 for the last single week of trading, and 15.00 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +44.59. Vale S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Total Capital for VALE is now 33.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.45. Additionally, VALE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] managed to generate an average of $1,334,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Vale S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. ADR go to -12.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]

The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VALE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VALE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.