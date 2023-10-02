Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Stock trading around $5.15 per share: What’s Next?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] traded at a low on 09/29/23, posting a -8.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.15. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Annual Report – Another Transformative Year with Record Revenues, Accretive North American Acquisitions, Production Ready in the USA, Debt Free and 100% Unhedged.

NYSE American: UEC.

Highlights of Fiscal 2023 and balance sheet update as of September 28, 2023:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20252872 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uranium Energy Corp stands at 7.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.19%.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $1.94 billion, with 378.45 million shares outstanding and 370.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 20252872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UEC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

How has UEC stock performed recently?

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.62 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Uranium Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.36. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] managed to generate an average of $83,365 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.53.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]

