U.S. Bancorp. [USB] fell -24.19% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Bancorp. [NYSE: USB] gained 1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $33.06 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM that U.S. Bank Receives $55 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocation.

U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, a subsidiary of U.S. Bank, and its community development entity (CDE) – USBCDE, LLC – received $55 million of New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The allocation is part of the federal government’s $5 billion NMTC program, which helps economically distressed communities attract private investment capital.

USBCDE, LLC has now been awarded more than $1 billion in total allocations, one of only three CDEs to do so. It is one of 102 CDEs to receive a share of the NMTC allocation authority package announced by the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund). The bank received its first award in 2006; this is its 13th allocation under the NMTC program; and the sixth year in a row it has received an award. Since its inception, USBCDE has invested more than $910 million in 46 states plus D.C., helping create more than 59,000 jobs and increasing the capacity served at community facilities like schools and health care centers by more than 1.9 million people annually.

U.S. Bancorp. represents 1.53 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.68 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $32.55 to $33.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.34M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 10979203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp. [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $43.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp. [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for U.S. Bancorp. [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.73, while it was recorded at 32.93 for the last single week of trading, and 38.10 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp. [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp. [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp. [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp. [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.U.S. Bancorp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

U.S. Bancorp. [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at U.S. Bancorp. [USB]

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.