TD Cowen slashes price target on Nikola Corp [NKLA] – find out why.

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.60%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM that NIKOLA CELEBRATES THE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HYDROGEN FUEL CELL ELECTRIC TRUCK IN COOLIDGE, ARIZONA.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, achieved a significant milestone today as it celebrated the commercial launch of the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

The ceremony was attended by fleet customers, dealers from Nikola’s sales and service network, government officials, prominent Phoenix business and community leaders and the dedicated Nikola team, all of whom played a pivotal role in making this achievement possible. The event also included remarks from Nikola executives and Sandra Watson, President and CEO of Arizona Commerce Authority, truck and hydrogen demonstrations, sustainability impact overviews, production line tours and informal technology Q&As with Nikola engineers on hydrogen safety, the HYLA ecosystem and the Nikola human machine interface system.

Over the last 12 months, NKLA stock dropped by -60.15%. The one-year Nikola Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.58. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.34 billion, with 856.33 million shares outstanding and 716.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.02M shares, NKLA stock reached a trading volume of 75191225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corp [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corp [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.60. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 23.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7026, while it was recorded at 1.5350 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6599 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corp [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

NKLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corp go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corp [NKLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

