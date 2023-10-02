T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] Revenue clocked in at $13.20 million, down -84.44% YTD: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc [NASDAQ: TTOO] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 23.89%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that T2 Biosystems Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the T2Biothreat Panel.

The only FDA-cleared multi-target biothreat product developed and manufactured by a U.S. owned company.

T2 Biosystems Inc stock is now -84.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTOO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2398 and lowest of $0.1991 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.72, which means current price is +309.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 116.44M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 107923883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $0.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.03. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -31.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3008, while it was recorded at 0.2004 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5735 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T2 Biosystems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.