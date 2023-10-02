Stellantis N.V [STLA] Stock trading around $19.13 per share: What’s Next?

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.14%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 10:11 AM that Jeep® Brand Supports Rebelle Rally for Eighth Consecutive Year, Sets Sights on Third Consecutive Wins for Overall, Electrified and Bone Stock Titles.

Jeep® brand continues supporting teams who will drive the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe straight from the factory in the 2023 Rebelle Rally.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock rose by 52.07%. The one-year Stellantis N.V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.51. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.30 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 9223584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.84, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V Fundamentals:

Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to 3.59%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.