Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] gain 1.56% so far this year. What now?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [NYSE: PHYS] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $14.32.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock has also loss -4.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHYS stock has declined by -4.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.91% and gained 1.56% year-on date.

The market cap for PHYS stock reached $5.83 billion, with 401.56 million shares outstanding and 400.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, PHYS reached a trading volume of 9931595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

PHYS stock trade performance evaluation

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, PHYS shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.58 for Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PHYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PHYS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PHYS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.