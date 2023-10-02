SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] Revenue clocked in at $36.15 million, up 13.56% YTD: What’s Next?

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.44%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SoundHound and Olo Partner to Provide Voice AI Ordering to Restaurants.

Voice AI from SoundHound understands natural human speech; Drives more orders and frees up employees.

SoundHound AI, Inc (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced that it has integrated with Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant SaaS provider, to make its technology available to any of the approximately 77,000 locations using Olo’s solutions. Joining Olo’s partner program, Olo Connect, now even more restaurants will be able to process voice orders placed at the drive thru, in-store kiosk, or over the phone with high speed and accuracy using artificial intelligence.

Over the last 12 months, SOUN stock dropped by -39.82%. The one-year SoundHound AI Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.12. The average equity rating for SOUN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.35 million, with 160.30 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.73M shares, SOUN stock reached a trading volume of 12903723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

SOUN Stock Performance Analysis:

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.44. With this latest performance, SOUN shares dropped by -23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoundHound AI Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Total Capital for SOUN is now -148.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47. Additionally, SOUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 490.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] managed to generate an average of -$268,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SoundHound AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

