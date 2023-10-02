ROTH Capital lifts Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Workhorse Group Inc [NASDAQ: WKHS] gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Workhorse Receives IRS Approval for Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit.

“We are focused on leading the transition to commercial EVs to make last-mile delivery more efficient and less harmful to the environment and are pleased that the IRS recognizes the inherent sustainability of our commercial EVs,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “We look forward to providing this credit to our customers as we deliver our all electric, dependable, high quality commercial vehicles.”.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Workhorse Group Inc represents 210.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.35 million with the latest information. WKHS stock price has been found in the range of $0.4142 to $0.4495.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.45M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 18547444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WKHS stock

Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -47.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.39 for Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8098, while it was recorded at 0.4259 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2486 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2171.64 and a Gross Margin at -649.99. Workhorse Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2334.71.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -68.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.32. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$354,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Workhorse Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Workhorse Group Inc [WKHS]

The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WKHS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WKHS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.