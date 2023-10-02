Regions Financial Corp. [RF] fell -20.22% so far this year. What now?

Regions Financial Corp. [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $17.20 on 09/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.1325, while the highest price level was $17.52. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Ensuring Mike Slive’s Vision.

Dr. Jeffrey Nix serves as a board member of the foundation driven to find a cure for prostate cancer. Throughout September, Regions Online Banking is proud to help support the fight against prostate cancer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.22 percent and weekly performance of 0.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.20M shares, RF reached to a volume of 8739616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corp. [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $21.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corp. [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.58. Regions Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.83.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corp. [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.79. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corp. [RF] managed to generate an average of $111,842 per employee.Regions Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corp. [RF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp. go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.