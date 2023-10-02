Opgen Inc [OPGN] is -85.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Opgen Inc [NASDAQ: OPGN] gained 99.30% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that OpGen Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Total revenue for the first half of 2023 was approximately $1.65 million, an increase of approximately 15% compared to approximately $1.44 million in the first half of 2022.

Opgen Inc represents 8.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.57 million with the latest information. OPGN stock price has been found in the range of $0.348 to $0.5799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 394.86K shares, OPGN reached a trading volume of 95558151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opgen Inc [OPGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPGN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Opgen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opgen Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for OPGN stock

Opgen Inc [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.93. With this latest performance, OPGN shares gained by 128.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Opgen Inc [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3156, while it was recorded at 0.2506 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0846 for the last 200 days.

Opgen Inc [OPGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opgen Inc [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -852.18 and a Gross Margin at -31.32. Opgen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1429.96.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opgen Inc [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.66. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opgen Inc [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$372,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Opgen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Opgen Inc [OPGN]

