Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $9

Nu Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NU] loss -0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $7.25 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM that S&P Assigns Nu BB- International Rating, Highlights Strong Growth and Better Efficiency.

The rating is the same given to Brazil sovereign and incumbent financial institutions in the country.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a BB- international rating to Nu Financeira and Nu Holdings. The main drivers for the decision were the growth prospects supported by an expanding customer base (85 million customers in Latin America as of July 2023), the company’s solid capital structure (Basel Index of 20.2% in Brazil in Q2’23), and efficiency rate.

Nu Holdings Ltd represents 3.60 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.38 billion with the latest information. NU stock price has been found in the range of $7.17 to $7.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.71M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 15540303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $8.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.20.

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 7.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Nu Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for NU is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.39. Additionally, NU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]

The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.