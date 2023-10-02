Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] Stock trading around $3.74 per share: What’s Next?

Nokia Corp ADR [NYSE: NOK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.86%. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 29.09.2023.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release29 September 2023 at 21:00 EEST.

Over the last 12 months, NOK stock dropped by -14.22%. The one-year Nokia Corp ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.97. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 1.66, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.75 billion, with 5.59 billion shares outstanding and 5.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.38M shares, NOK stock reached a trading volume of 19341264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nokia Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corp ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 6802.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Corp ADR Fundamentals:

Nokia Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corp ADR go to 6.72%.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.