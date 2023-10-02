NIO Inc ADR [NIO] fell -7.28% so far this year. What now?

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] closed the trading session at $9.04 on 09/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.8648, while the highest price level was $9.22. The company report on October 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM that NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2023 Delivery Update.

Company Achieved New Record-High Quarterly Deliveries.

NIO delivered 15,641 vehicles in September 2023, increasing by 43.8% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.28 percent and weekly performance of 5.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.80M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 40791587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.31, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc ADR [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc ADR [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.51. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.