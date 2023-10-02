Newmont Corp [NEM] is -21.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on October 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Newmont Announces Executive Leadership Appointments.

Enhancing our Structure to Support an Expanded Portfolio with the Proposed Acquisition of Newcrest.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced leadership appointments that will further strengthen its operating model to support safe and profitable operations of the expanded portfolio of assets and projects.

A sum of 9455510 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.36M shares. Newmont Corp shares reached a high of $37.81 and dropped to a low of $36.75 until finishing in the latest session at $36.95.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.52. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $53.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 94.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.41 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.88, while it was recorded at 38.23 for the last single week of trading, and 44.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corp [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corp [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corp [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

NEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 11.90%.

Newmont Corp [NEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.