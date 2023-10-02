Market cap of SLB [SLB] reaches 82.86B – now what?

SLB [NYSE: SLB] closed the trading session at $58.30 on 09/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.20, while the highest price level was $60.84. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM that SLB Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on October 20, 2023 to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.05 percent and weekly performance of -1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, SLB reached to a volume of 11272300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SLB [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $67.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for SLB shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLB is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

SLB [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for SLB [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.86, while it was recorded at 59.80 for the last single week of trading, and 52.87 for the last 200 days.

SLB [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLB [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +19.48. SLB’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLB [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.08. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLB [SLB] managed to generate an average of $34,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.SLB’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SLB [SLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB go to 32.70%.

SLB [SLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.