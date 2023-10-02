Market cap of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] reaches 5.13M – now what?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, up 41.18%. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device for Cardiorenal Syndrome.

“Cardiorenal syndrome is seen in the most severe cases of heart failure and is associated with a very poor prognosis,” said Kevin Chung, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical. “The SCD is able to halt the downward spiral often perpetuated by a hyperinflammatory state driven by the innate immune system, giving these patients a fighting chance.”.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock is now -93.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.36 and lowest of $0.2143 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.00, which means current price is +62.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 634.98K shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 58521193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has ICU stock performed recently?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.98. With this latest performance, ICU shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3151, while it was recorded at 0.2006 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8170 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ICU is now -19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.58. Additionally, ICU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,484.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 185.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] managed to generate an average of -$2,557,000 per employee.SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Insider trade positions for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]

The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.