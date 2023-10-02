Market cap of Polished.com Inc [POL] reaches 8.49M – now what?

Polished.com Inc [AMEX: POL] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.09 during the day while it closed the day at $0.08. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Polished.com Inc. Announces Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve Reverse Stock Split.

Polished.com Inc. (the “Company” or “Polished”) (NYSE American: POL) today announced that it plans to hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to seek approval to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Certificate of Incorporation”) to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a ratio in the range of 1-for-25 to 1-for-75, with such ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Holders of record of the Common Stock as of the close of business on September 19, 2023, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting, which is scheduled for October 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Additional information regarding the Special Meeting, including how to vote, are available via proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and can be found at https://investor.polished.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Polished.com Inc stock has also loss -8.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POL stock has declined by -82.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.84% and lost -86.03% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, POL reached a trading volume of 17844631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polished.com Inc [POL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

POL stock trade performance evaluation

Polished.com Inc [POL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, POL shares dropped by -40.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for Polished.com Inc [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1919, while it was recorded at 0.0906 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4668 for the last 200 days.

Polished.com Inc [POL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polished.com Inc [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.10. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.

Polished.com Inc [POL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of POL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in POL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in POL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.