Market cap of Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] reaches 1.74B – now what?

Opendoor Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: OPEN] gained 1.15% or 0.03 points to close at $2.64 with a heavy trading volume of 13292232 shares. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Opendoor Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Opendoor, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Opendoor, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

It opened the trading session at $2.74, the shares rose to $2.905 and dropped to $2.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPEN points out that the company has recorded 61.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -186.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.64M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 13292232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $2.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for OPEN stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -32.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc go to 5.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]

The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OPEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OPEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.