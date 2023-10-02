Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] reaches 46.99M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: NVOS] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.30 at the close of the session, up 48.36%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences Signs Master Collateral Transfer Agreement.

One Billion Dollar Collateral Transfer through Blacksheep Trust.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today announced Novo and Blacksheep Trust have signed a One Billion Dollar Master Collateral Transfer Agreement (the “Master Agreement”) for the purpose and general use of monetization by Novo for a period of up to 15 years. The One Billion Dollar collateral transfer is expected to occur in one or more transactions during the current fiscal quarter following the validation and authentication by third-party audit procedures.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stock is now 48.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVOS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3743 and lowest of $0.2625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.17, which means current price is +332.17% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 46.90M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 222497283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has NVOS stock performed recently?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 106.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1955, while it was recorded at 0.2445 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1548 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.41. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Insider trade positions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.